Australia se mete en octavos tras vencer 1-0 a Dinamarca
Australia estará en los octavos de final del Mundial
Australia se mete en octavos tras vencer 1-0 a DinamarcaShow all 4
Australia estará en los octavos de final del Mundial. Y todo gracias a un tanto de Mathew Leckie a los 60 minutos que le dio la victoria el miércoles por 1-0 sobre Dinamarca, que partía con el cartel de favorita.
Es la segunda vez que los Aussies llegan tan lejos en el torneo. La primera fue en Alemania en 2006.
Leckie recibió la pelota en el centro del campo e inició una carrera que acabó en un tiro con la izquierda que el arquero danés, Kasper Schmeichel, no pudo atajar.
Australia terminó segunda en el Grupo D con 6 puntos por detrás de Francia, que también sumó seis pero tenía mejor diferencia de goles.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.