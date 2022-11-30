Australia se mete en octavos tras vencer 1-0 a Dinamarca

Australia estará en los octavos de final del Mundial

Stephen Wade
miércoles 30 noviembre 2022 17:01

Australia se mete en octavos tras vencer 1-0 a Dinamarca

Australia estará en los octavos de final del Mundial. Y todo gracias a un tanto de Mathew Leckie a los 60 minutos que le dio la victoria el miércoles por 1-0 sobre Dinamarca, que partía con el cartel de favorita.

Es la segunda vez que los Aussies llegan tan lejos en el torneo. La primera fue en Alemania en 2006.

Leckie recibió la pelota en el centro del campo e inició una carrera que acabó en un tiro con la izquierda que el arquero danés, Kasper Schmeichel, no pudo atajar.

Australia terminó segunda en el Grupo D con 6 puntos por detrás de Francia, que también sumó seis pero tenía mejor diferencia de goles.

