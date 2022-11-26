Australia mantiene la esperanza tras vencer a Túnez en Qatar
Australia revive sus opciones de avanzar a octavos de final del Mundial tras derrotar 1-0 a Túnez
Australia revivió el sábado sus opciones de avanzar a octavos de final del Mundial tras derrotar 1-0 a Túnez.
Mitchell Duke adelantó a los australianos mediada la primera parte con un remate de cabeza ante el que el arquero norteafricano no pudo hacer nada.
Francia, que defiende el título cosechado en Rusia hace cuatro años, y Australia, lideran el Grupo D con tres puntos cada una. Dinamarca y Túnez tienen uno.
Francia y Dinamarca se enfrentarán más tarde en el día. El miércoles, en la última ronda de la fase de grupos, Túnez se verá las caras con Les Bleus y Australia con Dinamarca.
