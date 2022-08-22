Tuchel bajo investigación por críticas a árbitros
La Federación Inglesa de fútbol acusa al técnico de Chelsea Thomas Tuchel por comportamiento inapropiado tras decir que prefiriría que el árbitro Anthony Taylor no sea asignado a los partidos del club
La Federación Inglesa de fútbol acusó el lunes al técnico de Chelsea Thomas Tuchel por comportamiento inapropiado tras decir que prefiriría que un determinado árbitro no sea asignado a los partidos del club.
Después de un ríspido empate 2-2 contra Tottenham el 14 de agosto, Tuchel dijo que “quizás sea lo mejor” que Anthony Taylor no vuelva a pitar en los partidos de Chelsea.
La FA completó una investigación por los dichos de Tuchel y le acusó de comportamiento inapropiado al intimar que existe sesgo, cuestionar la integridad del referí o poner en entredicho la imagen del deporte.
El entrenador alemán tiene hasta el jueves para presentar sus descargos.
Tuchel ya recibió una multa de 35.000 libras (41.000 dólares) y una suspensión de un partido por la bronca post partido con su colega de Tottenham Antonio Conte. Ambos fueron expulsados al término del duelo en el feudo de Chelsea.
