Tuchel bajo investigación por críticas a árbitros

La Federación Inglesa de fútbol acusa al técnico de Chelsea Thomas Tuchel por comportamiento inapropiado tras decir que prefiriría que el árbitro Anthony Taylor no sea asignado a los partidos del club

AP Noticias
lunes 22 agosto 2022 19:08
(AP)

La Federación Inglesa de fútbol acusó el lunes al técnico de Chelsea Thomas Tuchel por comportamiento inapropiado tras decir que prefiriría que un determinado árbitro no sea asignado a los partidos del club.

Después de un ríspido empate 2-2 contra Tottenham el 14 de agosto, Tuchel dijo que “quizás sea lo mejor” que Anthony Taylor no vuelva a pitar en los partidos de Chelsea.

La FA completó una investigación por los dichos de Tuchel y le acusó de comportamiento inapropiado al intimar que existe sesgo, cuestionar la integridad del referí o poner en entredicho la imagen del deporte.

El entrenador alemán tiene hasta el jueves para presentar sus descargos.

Tuchel ya recibió una multa de 35.000 libras (41.000 dólares) y una suspensión de un partido por la bronca post partido con su colega de Tottenham Antonio Conte. Ambos fueron expulsados al término del duelo en el feudo de Chelsea.

