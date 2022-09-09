“The Crown” pausa su producción por la muerte de la reina
La aclamada serie de Netflix “The Crown” sobre la reina Isabel II y su familia pausó su producción por la muerte de la monarca
La aclamada serie de Netflix “The Crown”, sobre la reina Isabel II y su familia, pausó su producción por la muerte de la monarca.
Un vocero de la serie dijo que la producción se interrumpió el viernes “como una muestra de respeto” y que también se suspenderá el día del funeral de la reina.
La serie produce su sexta temporada. Sus primeras dos temporadas, fueron protagonizadas por Claire Foy como la joven princesa Isabel ascendiendo al trono y creciendo gradualmente en su papel como monarca. La tercera y cuarta temporadas fueron protagonizadas por Olivia Colman como una reina más madura.
La serie se ha acercado en su trama al presente. Netflix reveló recientemente el elenco de actores que interpretarán al príncipe Guillermo y su esposa Catalina en la sexta temporada.
Su quinta temporada, con Imelda Staunton en el papel de la reina, se estrenará en noviembre.
La producción ha ganado 22 premios Emmy hasta ahora, incluyendo serie destacada de drama y mejor actriz de drama para Foy y Colman. Josh O’Connor, quien interpretó al príncipe Carlos en 13 episodios, también ganó el Emmy a mejor actor de drama por su retrato del futuro rey en su juventud.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.