Rangnick sale del Man United para concentrarse en Austria

Ralf Rangnick no asumirá su papel como consultor en el Manchester United, informó el club de la Liga Premier el domingo, debido a las exigencias de su nuevo trabajo como técnico de la selección de Austria

AP Noticias
domingo 29 mayo 2022 19:47
MAN UNITED-RANGNICK
(AP)

Rangnick debía pasar a un puesto de consultor después ser el técnico interino del United durante la segunda mitad de la temporada recientemente completada.

Erik ten Hag ha sido contratado como el próximo estratega de tiempo completo de United y comenzó esta semana.

“Nos gustaría agradecer a Ralf Rangnick por sus esfuerzos como entrenador interino durante los últimos seis meses”, indicó el United.

“Por mutuo acuerdo, Ralf ahora se centrará únicamente en su nuevo papel como timonel de la selección nacional de Austria y, por lo tanto, no asumirá un papel de consultor en Old Trafford. Nos gustaría desearle a Ralf la mejor de las suertes en este próximo capítulo de su carrera”.

