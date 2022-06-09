Portugal y España ganan encuentros en Liga de Naciones
Portugal toma el control de su grupo en la Liga de Naciones, al imponerse 2-0 sobre República Checa, mientras que España logra su primera victoria al superar 1-0 a la decaída Suiza
Portugal tomó el control de su grupo en la Liga de Naciones, al imponerse el jueves 2-0 sobre República Checa, mientras que España logró su primera victoria al superar 1-0 a la decaída Suiza.
La selección portuguesa, campeona de la primera edición de este certamen en 2019, saltó a la cima del Grupo 2 en la Liga A, con dos puntos de ventaja respecto de España y con tres más que los checos, luego de tres duelos.
Fue la segunda victoria consecutiva del Portugal de Cristiano Ronaldo, tras iniciar con un empate ante España, que perdió la final del año pasado ante Francia.
Los españoles pusieron fin a una racha sin victoria, al doblegar a Suiza, que es última luego de perder todos sus cotejos.
