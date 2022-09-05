Jump to content

Pogba se somete a cirugía de rodilla, está fuera del Mundial

El mediocampista de la Juventus Paul Pogba se somete a una cirugía de rodilla tras lesionarse durante la pretemporada con la Juventus y queda fuera del Mundial con Francia

AP Noticias
lunes 05 septiembre 2022 19:40
JUVENTUS-POGBA
(AP)

El mediocampista Paul Pogba, quien regresó con la Juventus este verano, se sometió a una cirugía en la rodilla derecha y se perderá la Copa Mundial con Francia.

Pogba podría estar fuera hasta dos meses tras sufrir un desgarre en el menisco y el técnico de la Juve Massimiliano Allegri indicó el lunes que volverá a jugar con el club hasta enero.

Francia defenderá el título del Mundial en Qatar entre el 20 de noviembre y el 18 de diciembre.

Pogba se lesiono durante la gira de pretemporada por Estados Unidos en julio tras volver con la Juventus dos semanas antes proveniente del Manchester United.

Ha sido un complicado periodo para Pogba debido a la investigación sobre las acusaciones de intento de extorsión por parte de su hermano y amistades de la infancia.

