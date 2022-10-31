Pogba queda fuera del mundial por la lesión de rodilla
El mediocampista de Francia Paul Pogba se perderá la Copa Mundial debido a su problema de rodilla
El mediocampista de Francia Paul Pogba se perderá la Copa Mundial debido a su problema de rodilla.
Pogba regresó a entrenar con la Juventus este mes tras someterse a una cirugía de rodilla a inicios de septiembre.
No ha disputado ningún encuentro desde que firmó con la Juventus proveniente del Manchester United y se volvió a lesionar. Las pruebas que le realizaron en Turín y Pittsburgh confirmaron que Pogba, de 29 años, no estará listo para el Mundial.
“No lo veremos antes del 2023 y sus allegados confirmaron que tampoco estará en la Copa Mundial”, indicó el portavoz de la Juventus el lunes a The Associated Press.
Su agente, Rafaela Pimenta también publicó un comunicado.
“Tras los exámenes médicos de ayer y hoy, anunciamos con gran presar que Paul Pogba necesita más rehabilitación tras la operación”, indicó.
“Por esta razón, Paul no será parte de la selección de Francia en Qatar”.
