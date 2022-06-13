Perú y Australia igualan 0-0 en busca de boleto a Qatar 2022
Perú y Australia empataban sin goles al término de los 90 minutos en un partido de repesca por un boleto al mundial de Qatar 2022
Perú y Australia igualan 0-0 en busca de boleto a Qatar 2022Show all 2
Perú y Australia empataban el lunes sin goles al término de los 90 minutos en el duelo de repesca por el penúltimo boleto a la Copa Mundial de Qatar 2022.
Australia ejerció un mayor dominio del encuentro con los embates ofensivos a cargo de Mitch Duke y Martin Boyle. Los dirigidos por Graham Arnold atacaron aprovechando su resistencia física y juego aéreo.
En cambio, el juego peruano estuvo marcado por las impreciones, teniendo a Christian Cueva y André Carrillo como las amenazas sobre el arco australianas.
Ambas selecciones jugarán 30 minutos de tiempo adicional. Si persiste el empate se definirán por penales. El ganador acabará en el Grupo D, donde esperan la reinante campeona Francia, Dinamarca y Túnez.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.