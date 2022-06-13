Perú y Australia igualan 0-0 en busca de boleto a Qatar 2022

Perú y Australia empataban sin goles al término de los 90 minutos en un partido de repesca por un boleto al mundial de Qatar 2022

lunes 13 junio 2022 20:59

Perú y Australia igualan 0-0 en busca de boleto a Qatar 2022

Perú y Australia empataban el lunes sin goles al término de los 90 minutos en el duelo de repesca por el penúltimo boleto a la Copa Mundial de Qatar 2022.

Australia ejerció un mayor dominio del encuentro con los embates ofensivos a cargo de Mitch Duke y Martin Boyle. Los dirigidos por Graham Arnold atacaron aprovechando su resistencia física y juego aéreo.

En cambio, el juego peruano estuvo marcado por las impreciones, teniendo a Christian Cueva y André Carrillo como las amenazas sobre el arco australianas.

Ambas selecciones jugarán 30 minutos de tiempo adicional. Si persiste el empate se definirán por penales. El ganador acabará en el Grupo D, donde esperan la reinante campeona Francia, Dinamarca y Túnez.

