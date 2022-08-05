Perú: Congreso niega permiso a presidente viaje a Colombia
El Congreso peruano niega un pedido del mandatario Pedro Castillo para viajar a Colombia y asistir a la toma de mando del nuevo presidente de ese país Gustavo Petro
El Congreso peruano negó el jueves un pedido del mandatario Pedro Castillo para viajar a Colombia y asistir a la toma de mando del nuevo presidente de ese país, Gustavo Petro.
Con 67 votos en contra del permiso, 42 a favor y cinco abstenciones, el Parlamento peruano rechazó la solicitud de Castillo para salir del país entre el viernes y el lunes con el argumento de que el mandatario tiene cinco investigaciones fiscales en contra, la mayoría por presunta corrupción.
La ley peruana ordena que el Parlamento decida si autoriza o niega a un presidente la posibilidad de salir del país.
Castillo inició su gestión hace un año, pero el Parlamento ha intentado destituirlo en dos ocasiones sin lograrlo. Su gestión está programada para terminar en 2026.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.