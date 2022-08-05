Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Perú: Congreso niega permiso a presidente viaje a Colombia

El Congreso peruano niega un pedido del mandatario Pedro Castillo para viajar a Colombia y asistir a la toma de mando del nuevo presidente de ese país Gustavo Petro

AP Noticias
viernes 05 agosto 2022 01:09
PERÚ-PRESIDENTE FISCAL
PERÚ-PRESIDENTE FISCAL
(AP)

El Congreso peruano negó el jueves un pedido del mandatario Pedro Castillo para viajar a Colombia y asistir a la toma de mando del nuevo presidente de ese país, Gustavo Petro.

Con 67 votos en contra del permiso, 42 a favor y cinco abstenciones, el Parlamento peruano rechazó la solicitud de Castillo para salir del país entre el viernes y el lunes con el argumento de que el mandatario tiene cinco investigaciones fiscales en contra, la mayoría por presunta corrupción.

La ley peruana ordena que el Parlamento decida si autoriza o niega a un presidente la posibilidad de salir del país.

Castillo inició su gestión hace un año, pero el Parlamento ha intentado destituirlo en dos ocasiones sin lograrlo. Su gestión está programada para terminar en 2026.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in