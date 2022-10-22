Pelicans estropean estreno de Hornets en casa
Jonas Valanciunas consigue 30 puntos y 17 rebotes para los Pelicans de Nueva Orleans, que dominan el marcador y estropean a los Hornets de Charlotte su primer partido en casa al derrotarlos el viernes por 124-112
Jonas Valanciunas consiguió 30 puntos y 17 rebotes para los Pelicans de Nueva Orleans, que dominaron el encuentro de principio a fin y estropearon a los Hornets de Charlotte su primer partido en casa, al derrotarlos el viernes por 124-112.
Brandon Ingram aportó 28 tantos, nueve tableros y siete asistencias a los Pelicans y C.J. McCollum terminó con 21 unidades.
Zion Williamson tuvo una noche tranquila con 16 puntos. Acertó 7 de 19 lanzamientos, en su primer Partido en el Spectrum Center desde que condujo a Duke al campeonato colegial en 2019.
Los Pelicans consiguieron el miércoles en la noche una victoria por 130-108 de visitantes en Brooklyn.
Terry Rozier estuvo cerca de lograr un triple-doble para los Hornets con 23 puntos, 11 asistencias y ocho rebotes. Gordon Hayward consiguió 26 tantos tras acertar 12 de 19 lanzamientos y aportó siete asistencias.
Los Hornets simplemente no pudieron contener en la penetración al lituano Valanciunas, que impuso su dominio en la pintura frente a Mason Plumlee y Nick Richards.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.