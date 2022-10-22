Pelicans estropean estreno de Hornets en casa

Jonas Valanciunas consigue 30 puntos y 17 rebotes para los Pelicans de Nueva Orleans, que dominan el marcador y estropean a los Hornets de Charlotte su primer partido en casa al derrotarlos el viernes por 124-112

Associated Press
sábado 22 octubre 2022 03:30
PELICANS-HORNETS
(AP)

Jonas Valanciunas consiguió 30 puntos y 17 rebotes para los Pelicans de Nueva Orleans, que dominaron el encuentro de principio a fin y estropearon a los Hornets de Charlotte su primer partido en casa, al derrotarlos el viernes por 124-112.

Brandon Ingram aportó 28 tantos, nueve tableros y siete asistencias a los Pelicans y C.J. McCollum terminó con 21 unidades.

Zion Williamson tuvo una noche tranquila con 16 puntos. Acertó 7 de 19 lanzamientos, en su primer Partido en el Spectrum Center desde que condujo a Duke al campeonato colegial en 2019.

Los Pelicans consiguieron el miércoles en la noche una victoria por 130-108 de visitantes en Brooklyn.

Terry Rozier estuvo cerca de lograr un triple-doble para los Hornets con 23 puntos, 11 asistencias y ocho rebotes. Gordon Hayward consiguió 26 tantos tras acertar 12 de 19 lanzamientos y aportó siete asistencias.

Los Hornets simplemente no pudieron contener en la penetración al lituano Valanciunas, que impuso su dominio en la pintura frente a Mason Plumlee y Nick Richards.

