Murray y Young dan triunfo a Hawks en tiempo extra

Dejounte Murray totaliza 22 puntos, 11 asistencias y 10 rebotes, y los Hawks de Atlanta superan 124-121 a los Pelicans de Nueva Orleáns en tiempo extra

domingo 06 noviembre 2022 03:21
PELICANS-HAWKS
(AP)

Dejounte Murray totalizó 22 puntos, 11 asistencias y 10 rebotes, y los Hawks de Atlanta superaron el sábado 124-121 a los Pelicans de Nueva Orleáns en tiempo extra.

Clint Capela añadió 21 unidades y 19 rebotes por Atlanta, que mejoró a una foja de 6-3 con su segunda victoria consecutiva.

Los Pelicans cayeron a una foja de 5-4. Ha sufrido tres derrotas en prórroga en las primeras tres semanas de la temporada.

CJ McCollum finalizó con 29 puntos, mientras que Zion Williamson estableció su mejor cifra de la campaña con 13 puntos, además de atrapar 17 rebotes por Nueva Orleáns, que jugó en noches consecutivas.

Young, quien utilizó gafas protectoras tres noches después de llevarse un golpe en un ojo, atinó nueve de 26 disparos de campo y fue protagonista de un ataque acelerado que superó a Nueva Orleáns por 22-14 en puntos conseguidos mediante rompimientos rápidos.

