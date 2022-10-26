Murphy guía a diezmados Pelicans a triunfo ante Mavs
Trey Murphy III anota 22 puntos y los diezmados Pelicans de Nueva Orleáns se sobreponen a otra actuación productiva de Luka Doncic, para superar 113-111 a los Mavericks de Dallas
Trey Murphy III anotó 22 puntos y los diezmados Pelicans de Nueva Orleáns se sobrepusieron a otra actuación productiva de Luka Doncic, para superar el martes 113-111 a los Mavericks de Dallas.
Los Pelicans llegaron al partido sin dos de sus tres mejores anotadores: Brandon Ingram (protocolo de conmoción cerebral) y Zion Williamson (golpe en la cadera). Tampoco jugó el mejor defensivo de Nueva Orleáns, Herb Jones (hiperextensión de una rodilla).
Los Pelicans que quedaban respondieron con un gran esfuerzo colectivo. Ocho jugadores anotaron cifras de dos dígitos.
Entre ellos estuvo el novato Dyson Daniels, elegido en la primera ronda del draft y quien consiguió los primeros puntos de su carrera con un tiro de gancho en el segundo cuarto, antes de finalizar con 11 puntos en 22 minutos, al atinar cuatro de cinco tiros.
Murphy atinó sus ocho disparos, entre los que figuraron cuatro triples. Aportó también algunos encestes con buenos desplazamientos, incluida una volcada en el tercer periodo y una jugada en que simplemente empujó el balón al aro con seis minutos por jugar.
