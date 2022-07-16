Jump to content

Matthews gana en solitario la 14 etapa de la Tour de Francia

El australiano Michael Matthews gana en solitario la 14ta etapa de la Tour de Francia tras una larga escapada y un tremendo esfuerzo en el último ascenso

AP Noticias
sábado 16 julio 2022 17:01
(AP)

El australiano Michael Matthews ganó el sábado en solitario la 14ta etapa de la Tour de Francia tras una larga escapada y un tremendo esfuerzo en el último ascenso.

Fue la cuarta etapa ganada por Matthews en la carrera cumbre del ciclismo mundial.

El australiano era parte de un grupo de 23 ciclistas que se adelantó al pelotón después de un inicio frenético de la etapa con una serie de ataques en terreno escarpado de Saint-Etienne a Mende.

Matthews, del equipo BikeExchange-Jayco, lanzó un ataque en solitario a unos 50 kilómetros de la meta y redujo el grupo de fugados a cuatro hombres.

Lo alcanzó el italiano Alberto Bettiol en la Côte de la Croix Neuve, un ascenso de tres kilómetros con un gradiente de 10% seguido por un breve descenso a través del aeródromo hasta la meta.

Con gran esfuerzo, Matthews se mantuvo a la par de Bettiol y lo dejó atrás definitivamente cerca de la cima. El francés Thibaut Pinot completó el podio.

