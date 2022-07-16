Matthews gana en solitario la 14 etapa de la Tour de Francia
El australiano Michael Matthews gana en solitario la 14ta etapa de la Tour de Francia tras una larga escapada y un tremendo esfuerzo en el último ascenso
El australiano Michael Matthews ganó el sábado en solitario la 14ta etapa de la Tour de Francia tras una larga escapada y un tremendo esfuerzo en el último ascenso.
Fue la cuarta etapa ganada por Matthews en la carrera cumbre del ciclismo mundial.
El australiano era parte de un grupo de 23 ciclistas que se adelantó al pelotón después de un inicio frenético de la etapa con una serie de ataques en terreno escarpado de Saint-Etienne a Mende.
Matthews, del equipo BikeExchange-Jayco, lanzó un ataque en solitario a unos 50 kilómetros de la meta y redujo el grupo de fugados a cuatro hombres.
Lo alcanzó el italiano Alberto Bettiol en la Côte de la Croix Neuve, un ascenso de tres kilómetros con un gradiente de 10% seguido por un breve descenso a través del aeródromo hasta la meta.
Con gran esfuerzo, Matthews se mantuvo a la par de Bettiol y lo dejó atrás definitivamente cerca de la cima. El francés Thibaut Pinot completó el podio.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.