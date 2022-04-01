Los grupos de la Copa Mundial de Qatar

Los grupos de la Copa Mundial de Qatar 2022

AP Noticias
viernes 01 abril 2022 18:21
MUNDIAL SORTEO
(AP)

Los grupos de la Copa Mundial de Qatar. Las tres plazas faltantes se definirán en junio, con el último repechaje de Europa y los dos intercontinentales.

GRUPO A — Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Holanda.

GRUPO B — Inglaterra, Irán, Estados Unidos, Gales o Escocia o Ucrania.

GRUPO C — Argentina, Arabia Saudí, México, Polonia.

GRUPO D — Francia, Emiratos Árabes o Australia o Perú, Dinamarca, Túnez.

GRUPO E — España, Costa Rica o Nueva Zelanda, Alemania, Japón.

GRUPO F — Bélgica, Canadá, Marruecos, Croacia.

GRUPO G — Brasil, Serbia, Suiza, Camerún.

GRUPO H — Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, Corea del Sur.

