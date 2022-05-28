Lista de ganadores de la 75a edición del Festival de Cannes

Lista de ganadores de la 75a edición del Festival Internacional de Cine de Cannes, que se entregaron el sábado en el sur de Francia

sábado 28 mayo 2022 21:48

Lista de ganadores de la 75a edición del Festival de Cannes

Lista de ganadores de la 75a edición del Festival Internacional de Cine de Cannes, anunciados el sábado en la ceremonia de clausura en el sur de Francia.

Palma de Oro: “Triangle of Sadness” de Ruben Ostlund.

Grand Prix (EMPATE): “Close” de Lukas Dhont, “Stars at Noon” de Claire Denis.

Mejor director: Park Chan-Wook, “Decision to Leave”.

Mejor guion: Tarik Saleh, “Boy from Heaven”.

Premio del jurado (EMPATE): “The Eight Mountains” de Charlotte Vandermeersch y Felix Van Groeningen, y “EO” de Jerzy Skolimowski.

Premio 75: “Tori and Lokita”, Jean-Pierre DARDENNE y Luc DARDENNE.

Actriz: Zar Amir Ebrahimi, “Holy Spider”.

Actor: Song Kang Ho, “Broker”.

