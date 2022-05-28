Lista de ganadores de la 75a edición del Festival de Cannes
Lista de ganadores de la 75a edición del Festival Internacional de Cine de Cannes, que se entregaron el sábado en el sur de Francia
Lista de ganadores de la 75a edición del Festival de CannesShow all 2
Lista de ganadores de la 75a edición del Festival Internacional de Cine de Cannes, anunciados el sábado en la ceremonia de clausura en el sur de Francia.
Palma de Oro: “Triangle of Sadness” de Ruben Ostlund.
Grand Prix (EMPATE): “Close” de Lukas Dhont, “Stars at Noon” de Claire Denis.
Mejor director: Park Chan-Wook, “Decision to Leave”.
Mejor guion: Tarik Saleh, “Boy from Heaven”.
Premio del jurado (EMPATE): “The Eight Mountains” de Charlotte Vandermeersch y Felix Van Groeningen, y “EO” de Jerzy Skolimowski.
Premio 75: “Tori and Lokita”, Jean-Pierre DARDENNE y Luc DARDENNE.
Actriz: Zar Amir Ebrahimi, “Holy Spider”.
Actor: Song Kang Ho, “Broker”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.