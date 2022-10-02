Legislador iraní: Protestas podrían desestabilizar al país
El titular del Parlamento iraní advierte que las recientes protestas podrían desestabilizar al país y pide a las fuerzas de seguridad lidiar duramente con los manifestantes
El titular del Parlamento iraní advirtió que las recientes protestas podrían desestabilizar al país y pidió a las fuerzas de seguridad lidiar duramente contra los que, según dijo, ponen en peligro el orden público.
Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf declaró ante legisladores que a diferencias de las protestas actuales, que según dijo buscan derrocar al gobierno, manifestaciones previas de maestros y jubilados buscaban reformas.
Las declaraciones fueron divulgadas por el website del Parlamento.
