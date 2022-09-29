Israel: Ultraortodoxos protestan contra servicio militar
Cientos de hombres ultraortodoxos bloquean una importante intersección en Jerusalén para protestar los intentos de obligarlos a cumplir con el servicio militar obligatorio israelí
Cientos de hombres ultraortodoxos bloquearon el jueves una importante intersección en Jerusalén para protestar los intentos de obligarlos a cumplir con el servicio militar israelí.
El servicio militar es obligatorio para la mayoría de los judíos israelíes, pero los ultraortodoxos suelen ser eximidos para continuar sus estudios religiosos.
Las exenciones enfurecen a los demás israelíes, pero las colectividades ultraortodoxas han rechazado los intentos reiterados de obligarlos a incorporarse.
Durante la protesta, los manifestantes vestidos de negro bloquearon el tráfico en una intersección cerca de la entrada a la ciudad entre cánticos de “no me incorporaré al ejército de la destrucción”.
La policía dijo que intentaba restaurar el orden. No se informó de hechos de violencia.
