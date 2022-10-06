Israel: Netanyahu recibe el alta tras una noche en hospital
El ex primer ministro de Israel Benjamin Netanyahu recibe el alta en un hospital de Jerusalén, al día siguiente de ingresar por dolor en el pecho
El ex primer ministro de Israel Benjamin Netanyahu recibió el alta el jueves en un hospital de Jerusalén, según su partido, al día siguiente de ingresar por dolor en el pecho.
Netanyahu, de 72 años, fue trasladado al hospital Shaarei Tzedek de la ciudad tras encontrarse mal durante un servicio en una sinagoga por el día judío del ayuno, el Yom Kippur.
El exmandatario pasó por pruebas médicas y se quedó durante la noche bajo observación Los resultados de las pruebas eran normales, indicó el hospital.
Netanyahu regresará al trabajo y ya había dado su caminata matinal, señaló su partido, Likud, que dio las gracias al departamento de cardiología del hospital y a la unidad de cuidados intensivos por su ayuda.
Israel celebra en menos de un mes sus quintas elecciones nacionales en menos de cuatro años. Como las cuatro anteriores, la votación gira en buena parte en torno a si los votantes creen que Netanyahu, inmerso en un juicio por corrupción, es apto para liderar el país.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.