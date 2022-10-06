Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Israel: Netanyahu recibe el alta tras una noche en hospital

El ex primer ministro de Israel Benjamin Netanyahu recibe el alta en un hospital de Jerusalén, al día siguiente de ingresar por dolor en el pecho

Associated Press
jueves 06 octubre 2022 07:35
ISRAEL-NETANYAHU
ISRAEL-NETANYAHU
(AP)

El ex primer ministro de Israel Benjamin Netanyahu recibió el alta el jueves en un hospital de Jerusalén, según su partido, al día siguiente de ingresar por dolor en el pecho.

Netanyahu, de 72 años, fue trasladado al hospital Shaarei Tzedek de la ciudad tras encontrarse mal durante un servicio en una sinagoga por el día judío del ayuno, el Yom Kippur.

El exmandatario pasó por pruebas médicas y se quedó durante la noche bajo observación Los resultados de las pruebas eran normales, indicó el hospital.

Netanyahu regresará al trabajo y ya había dado su caminata matinal, señaló su partido, Likud, que dio las gracias al departamento de cardiología del hospital y a la unidad de cuidados intensivos por su ayuda.

Israel celebra en menos de un mes sus quintas elecciones nacionales en menos de cuatro años. Como las cuatro anteriores, la votación gira en buena parte en torno a si los votantes creen que Netanyahu, inmerso en un juicio por corrupción, es apto para liderar el país.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in