General: EEUU seguirá dando apoyo "significativo" a Ucrania

El general Mark Milley, jefe del Estado Mayor Conjunto de EEUU, afirma que su país y otras naciones aliadas seguirán prestando apoyo “significativo” a Ucrania

AP Noticias
lunes 06 junio 2022 16:24
UCRANIA-GUERRA-OCCIDENTE
(AP)

El general Mark Milley, jefe del Estado Mayor Conjunto de Estados Unidos, indicó el lunes que su país y otras naciones aliadas seguirán prestando apoyo “significativo” a Ucrania. Dijo que el respaldo occidental es por respeto al legado de los soldados del Día D, como se conoce al 6 de junio de 1944, el día en que los Aliados invadieron Normandía, marcando el inicio de una ofensiva militar que cambió el rumbo de la Segunda Guerra Mundial.

Durante una entrevista con The Associated Press en Normandía, Milley dijo que la guerra de Rusia contra Ucrania socava las reglas establecidas por los países aliados después del final de la Segunda Guerra Mundial.

“Creo que Estados Unidos y los países aliados están brindando una cantidad significativa de apoyo a Ucrania, y eso continuará”, sostuvo Milley, sin dar más detalles.

Acusó a Rusia de haber realizado en Ucrania un “acto de agresión abierto e inequívoco”.

Milley habló en Normandía al cunplirse el 78vo aniversario de la invasión del Día D, la cual ayudó a derrotar a Adolf Hitler y condujo al final de la Segunda Guerra Mundial.

