Francia vence a Italia en cuartos de Eurobasquet

Francia lanza una remontada al final del tiempo regular y llevó el impulso a un puesto en semifinales del Eurobasquet

AP Noticias
miércoles 14 septiembre 2022 20:26
EUROBASQUET
(AP)

Francia lanzó una remontada al final del tiempo regular y llevó el impulso a un puesto en semifinales del Eurobasquet.

Thomas Heurtel anotó 20 puntos, Rudy Gobert tuvo 19 puntos y 14 rebotes y Francia encontró una manera de vencer a Italia 93-85 en cuartos de final el miércoles.

Francia estaba abajo por siete puntos a 1:59 minutos del final de la regulación y comenzó entonces una arremetida de 25-10 para cerrar el partido.

Fue la segunda remontada consecutiva de Francia en el cuarto período y su segunda victoria en tiempo extra, tras necesitar la misma fórmula para imponerse a Turquía en octavos de final el sábado.

“No creo en buena suerte”, dijo Gobert. “Esta noche, pudimos habernos rendido, pero logramos las canastas que necesitábamos”.

En semis el viernes, Francia se medirá con quien gane el duelo entre Eslovenia y Polonia, que se jugaba más tarde.

En la otra semifinal el viernes, Alemania juega con España.

Evan Fournier anotó 17 por Francia, que tuvo además 15 de Guerschon Yabusela y 13 de Timothe Luwanu-Cabarrot.

Simone Fontecchio y Marco Spissu anotaron 21 cada uno para Italia.

