Francia: Swiatek extiende su racha ganadora a 31 partidos

La número Iga Swiatek gana su 31er partido consecutivo y avanza a la cuarta ronda del Abierto de Francia en Roland Garros con una victoria, vacilante en ciertos tramos, de 6-3, 7-5 sobre Danka Kovinic

AP Noticias
sábado 28 mayo 2022 15:46
FRANCIA
FRANCIA
(AP)

La número uno Iga Swiatek ganó el sábado su 31er partido consecutivo y avanzó a la cuarta ronda del Abierto de Francia en Roland Garros con una victoria, vacilante en ciertos tramos, de 6-3, 7-5 sobre Danka Kovinic.

Por su parte, el campeón del último US Open Daniil Medvedev también avanzó a la cuarta ronda al vencer a Miomir Kecmanovic.

Swiatek, que ganó el Abierto Francés en 2020, ha ganado 48 de los 49 últimos sets jugados. Es la racha más larga del tenis femenino desde que Serena Williams ganó 34 partidos consecutivos en 2013.

Sin embargo, no todo le fue fácil contra Kovinic, 95ta en el ránking.

Swiatek tuvo problemas con su revés, que le causó 17 de sus 23 errores no forzados.

Relacionados

La polaca de 20 años perdió cuatro games consecutivos para quedar 5-4 en el segundo set antes de recuperarse y ganar los tres siguientes para concretar la victoria en 90 minutos.

Medvedev, preclasificado segundo en París, venció a Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 y no ha perdido un solo set en tres rondas. Su próximo rival será el ganador del match entre Marin Cilic, campeón del US Open en 2014, y el wild-card francés Gilles Simon.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in