Francia: Swiatek extiende su racha ganadora a 31 partidos
La número Iga Swiatek gana su 31er partido consecutivo y avanza a la cuarta ronda del Abierto de Francia en Roland Garros con una victoria, vacilante en ciertos tramos, de 6-3, 7-5 sobre Danka Kovinic
La número uno Iga Swiatek ganó el sábado su 31er partido consecutivo y avanzó a la cuarta ronda del Abierto de Francia en Roland Garros con una victoria, vacilante en ciertos tramos, de 6-3, 7-5 sobre Danka Kovinic.
Por su parte, el campeón del último US Open Daniil Medvedev también avanzó a la cuarta ronda al vencer a Miomir Kecmanovic.
Swiatek, que ganó el Abierto Francés en 2020, ha ganado 48 de los 49 últimos sets jugados. Es la racha más larga del tenis femenino desde que Serena Williams ganó 34 partidos consecutivos en 2013.
Sin embargo, no todo le fue fácil contra Kovinic, 95ta en el ránking.
Swiatek tuvo problemas con su revés, que le causó 17 de sus 23 errores no forzados.
La polaca de 20 años perdió cuatro games consecutivos para quedar 5-4 en el segundo set antes de recuperarse y ganar los tres siguientes para concretar la victoria en 90 minutos.
Medvedev, preclasificado segundo en París, venció a Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 y no ha perdido un solo set en tres rondas. Su próximo rival será el ganador del match entre Marin Cilic, campeón del US Open en 2014, y el wild-card francés Gilles Simon.
