Firma suiza lanza sistema de café para sustituir a cápsulas
La compañía suiza Migros anuncia el lanzamiento de un sistema para hacer café diseñado para sustituir las cápsulas que producen toneladas de desperdicios en todo el mundo cada año
La compañía suiza Migros anunció el martes el lanzamiento de un sistema para hacer café, diseñado para sustituir las cápsulas que producen toneladas de desperdicios en todo el mundo cada año.
La cooperativa dijo que sus cápsulas esféricas, descritas como “bolas de café”, son totalmente compostables, a diferencia de los envases de plástico y aluminio popularizados por su rival Nestle bajo la marca Nespresso hace 36 años.
Migros dijo que sus bolas de café están cubiertas por una delgada capa sin sabor, fabricada a partir de algas y que puede desecharse con el café usado tras su uso.
El sistema CoffeeB, que también incluye una cafetera especial, se lanzará primero en Suiza y Francia este año, y más tarde en Alemania en 2023, indicó la compañía.
