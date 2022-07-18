Jump to content

Etíope Gebreslase, la ganadora del maratón en el Mundial

La etíope Gotytom Gebreslase espera pacientemente detrás de su adversaria keniana hasta el epílogo de la carrera, antes de apretar el paso y llevarse la victoria el lunes en el maratón del Mundial de atletismo

AP Noticias
lunes 18 julio 2022 17:32
MUNDIAL MARATÓN-MUJERES
(AP)

La etíope Gotytom Gebreslase esperó pacientemente detrás de su adversaria keniana hasta el epílogo de la carrera, antes de apretar el paso y llevarse la victoria el lunes en el maratón del Mundial de atletismo.

Gebreslase finalizó el recorrido, plano y que favoreció un buen ritmo, en 2 horas, 18 minutos, 11 segundos, un récord de los Mundiales. Terminó superando a Jeptum Korir, quien hizo buena parte del trabajo hacia el final de la competencia pero llegó nueve segundos detrás.

Lonah Chemtai Salpeter, nacida en Kenia pero quien representa a Israel, consiguió el bronce.

Sara Hall fue la estadounidense mejor ubicada, con un quinto puesto. La mejor latinoamericana fue la mexicana Citlali Moscote, en el décimo sitio con 2:26:33.

Etiopía ha conseguido oros en días consecutivos sobre las calles de Eugene y Springfield. Tamirat Tola ganó la víspera el maratón masculino, también con un tiempo sin precedentes en estas justas.

