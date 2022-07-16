Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

España recibirá a Inglaterra en cuartos de la Euro

España avanza a los cuartos de final de la Eurocopa femenil tras superar 1-0 a Dinamarca para afianzar el segundo puesto del Grupo B

AP Noticias
sábado 16 julio 2022 23:22
EURO-MUJERES
EURO-MUJERES
(AP)

España recibirá a la local Inglaterra en los cuartos del final de la Eurocopa femenil después de que superó el sábado 1-0 a Dinamarca para terminar segundo en el Grupo B.

Dinamarca, finalista del último torneo continental en el 2017, quedó eliminada en la fase de grupos.

El empate hubiera sido suficiente para que España mantuviera el segundo puesto y le tomó a Marta Cardona hasta los 90 minutos para anotar de cabezazo para la victoria.

España enfrentará el miércoles a Inglaterra en Brighton, una ciudad en la costa sur.

Alemania ya había confirmado el primer puesto del Grupo B antes de que venciera 3-0 a Finlandia en el otro encuentro del día. Sophia Kleinherne, Alexandra Popp y Nicole Anyomi anotaron.

Relacionados

Alemania, que ganó su octavo y último título de la Euro en el 2013, enfrentará el jueves a Austria en los octavos en Brentford.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in