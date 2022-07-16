España recibirá a Inglaterra en cuartos de la Euro
España avanza a los cuartos de final de la Eurocopa femenil tras superar 1-0 a Dinamarca para afianzar el segundo puesto del Grupo B
España recibirá a la local Inglaterra en los cuartos del final de la Eurocopa femenil después de que superó el sábado 1-0 a Dinamarca para terminar segundo en el Grupo B.
Dinamarca, finalista del último torneo continental en el 2017, quedó eliminada en la fase de grupos.
El empate hubiera sido suficiente para que España mantuviera el segundo puesto y le tomó a Marta Cardona hasta los 90 minutos para anotar de cabezazo para la victoria.
España enfrentará el miércoles a Inglaterra en Brighton, una ciudad en la costa sur.
Alemania ya había confirmado el primer puesto del Grupo B antes de que venciera 3-0 a Finlandia en el otro encuentro del día. Sophia Kleinherne, Alexandra Popp y Nicole Anyomi anotaron.
Alemania, que ganó su octavo y último título de la Euro en el 2013, enfrentará el jueves a Austria en los octavos en Brentford.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.