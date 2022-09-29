España pospone cumbre porque Sánchez sigue con COVID-19
España pospone una reunión prevista para el viernes de los nueve líderes de los países mediterráneos de Europa porque el presidente del gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, el anfitrión del evento, sigue con COVID-19
El gobierno español pospuso la reunión prevista para el viernes de los nueve líderes de los países mediterráneos de Europa porque el presidente del gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, el anfitrión del evento, sigue dando positivo a COVID-19.
La crisis energética desencadenada por la invasión rusa a Ucrania iba a encabezar la agenda. Madrid informó que se fijaría una nueva fecha.
Los líderes de Francia, Italia, Grecia, Portugal y otros países tenían previsto asistir a la reunión en la ciudad costera de Alicante, en el este de España, junto con la presidenta de la Comisión Europea, Ursula von der Leyen, y el presidente del Consejo Europeo, Charles Michel.
Sánchez dijo el domingo que tenía coronavirus, pero que aún planeaba asistir a la cumbre.
