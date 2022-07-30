Defensa Nuno Tavares, a préstamo del Arsenal al Marsella
Nuno Tavares se incorpora al Marsella, cedido a préstamo durante un año por el Arsenal, informa el equipo de la Liga Premier
Nuno Tavares se incorporó al Marsella, cedido a préstamo durante un año por el Arsenal, informó el sábado el equipo de la Liga Premier.
El lateral izquierdo de 22 años se había mudado al Arsenal del Benfica el verano pasado y cumplió con 28 apariciones en todas las competencias por el conjunto del norte de Londres.
Tavares, quien ha jugado por la selección sub21 de Portugal, habría tenido menos oportunidades en el Arsenal esta temporada. Kieran Tierney luce como el titular, y llegó Oleksandr Sinchenko, quien jugó también como lateral izquierdo con el Manchester City.
Marsella se clasificó para la Liga de Campeones, al finalizar segundo de Francia, detrás del París Saint-Germain, en la temporada 2021-22.
