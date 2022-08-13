De la Fuente se va a préstamo al Olympiakos
El estadounidense Konrad de la Fuente se va a préstamo por un año al club griego Olympiakos proveniente del Marsella, indican los equipos
El estadounidense Konrad de la Fuente llegó al equipo griego Olympiakos a préstamo por un año proveniente del Marsella, indicaron el sábado los equipos.
El delantero de 21 años batalló para sumar minutos en Francia y en abril se sometió a una cirugía de rodilla que lo dejó fuera el resto de la campaña. Terminó el año con un gol y tres asistencias en 23 encuentros.
Más tiempo de juego en Grecia le podría dar la oportunidad a De la Fuente de ganarse su lugar en la selección para la Copa Mundial que inicia el 20 de noviembre.
El verano pasado firmó un contrato de cuatro años con el Marsella, tras dejar al Barcelona.
