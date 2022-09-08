Jump to content

Chelsea contrata a Graham Potter como técnico

Graham Potter fue contratado como nuevo técnico de Chelsea tras decidir desvincularse de Brighton, otro club de la Liga Premier

AP Noticias
jueves 08 septiembre 2022 16:22
GRAHAM POTTER
(AP)

Graham Potter fue contratado el jueves como nuevo técnico de Chelsea tras decidir desvincularse de Brighton, otro club de la Liga Premier.

Potter reemplaza a Thomas Tuchel, quien fue despedido el miércoles tras un aparente quiebre de su relación con los nuevos dueños de Chelsea — un consorcio encabezado por Todd Boehly, copropietario de los Dodgers de Los Ángeles.

Potter ha firmado un contrato de cinco años.

Se trata de una arriesgada apuesta por parte de Chelsea dada la poca experiencia de Potter, de 47 años de edad, al mando de equipos de la élite.

Como técnico, Potter apenas ha ganado un título, el de la Copa de Suecia de 2017 con Ostersund en una etapa entre 2011 y 2018.

Posteriormente, dirigió a Swansea durante una temporada en la segunda división de Inglaterra antes de tomar las riendas de Brighton en 2019.

Potter goza de muy buena reputación por ser uno de los mejores estrategas del fútbol inglés. Sus equipos son de vocación ofensiva y entretienen. Ganan elogios, pero no títulos.

