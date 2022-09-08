Chelsea contrata a Graham Potter como técnico
Graham Potter fue contratado como nuevo técnico de Chelsea tras decidir desvincularse de Brighton, otro club de la Liga Premier
Graham Potter fue contratado el jueves como nuevo técnico de Chelsea tras decidir desvincularse de Brighton, otro club de la Liga Premier.
Potter reemplaza a Thomas Tuchel, quien fue despedido el miércoles tras un aparente quiebre de su relación con los nuevos dueños de Chelsea — un consorcio encabezado por Todd Boehly, copropietario de los Dodgers de Los Ángeles.
Potter ha firmado un contrato de cinco años.
Se trata de una arriesgada apuesta por parte de Chelsea dada la poca experiencia de Potter, de 47 años de edad, al mando de equipos de la élite.
Como técnico, Potter apenas ha ganado un título, el de la Copa de Suecia de 2017 con Ostersund en una etapa entre 2011 y 2018.
Posteriormente, dirigió a Swansea durante una temporada en la segunda división de Inglaterra antes de tomar las riendas de Brighton en 2019.
Potter goza de muy buena reputación por ser uno de los mejores estrategas del fútbol inglés. Sus equipos son de vocación ofensiva y entretienen. Ganan elogios, pero no títulos.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.