Canadá arrolla a Panamá 106-50 en eliminatoria de básquet
Canadá extiende su invicto al arrollar de visita a Panamá 106-50, para quedar casi con un pie en el Mundial de Baloncesto de 2023
Canadá arrolla a Panamá 106-50 en eliminatoria de básquetShow all 2
Canadá extendió su invicto el lunes al arrollar de visita a Panamá 106-50, para quedar casi con un pie en el Mundial de Baloncesto de 2023.
El equipo dirigido por Nick Nurse dominó a placer en la Arena Roberto Durán. Se impuso en el primer cuarto 33-7 y se fue al descanso con pizarra a su favor por 64-25. Amplió su ventaja en el tercero 92-36 y el cuarto fue un mero trámite.
Canadá sumó ocho victorias y sigue comandando el Grupo E en la segunda ronda del torneo eliminatorio de FIBA Américas, que otorga los siete boletos a la cita mundialista. Esta llave la completan Venezuela, República Dominicana, Argentina y Bahamas.
Estados Unidos (6-1) comanda el Grupo F, que integran México, Brasil, Uruguay, Puerto Rico y Colombia.
El mejor del partido por Canadá fue Kelly Olynyk con 18 puntos. Por Panamá, Jhivvan Jackson aportó 16.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article
Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.