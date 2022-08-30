Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Canadá arrolla a Panamá 106-50 en eliminatoria de básquet

Canadá extiende su invicto al arrollar de visita a Panamá 106-50, para quedar casi con un pie en el Mundial de Baloncesto de 2023

AP Noticias
martes 30 agosto 2022 03:31

Canadá arrolla a Panamá 106-50 en eliminatoria de básquet

Show all 2

Canadá extendió su invicto el lunes al arrollar de visita a Panamá 106-50, para quedar casi con un pie en el Mundial de Baloncesto de 2023.

El equipo dirigido por Nick Nurse dominó a placer en la Arena Roberto Durán. Se impuso en el primer cuarto 33-7 y se fue al descanso con pizarra a su favor por 64-25. Amplió su ventaja en el tercero 92-36 y el cuarto fue un mero trámite.

Canadá sumó ocho victorias y sigue comandando el Grupo E en la segunda ronda del torneo eliminatorio de FIBA Américas, que otorga los siete boletos a la cita mundialista. Esta llave la completan Venezuela, República Dominicana, Argentina y Bahamas.

Estados Unidos (6-1) comanda el Grupo F, que integran México, Brasil, Uruguay, Puerto Rico y Colombia.

El mejor del partido por Canadá fue Kelly Olynyk con 18 puntos. Por Panamá, Jhivvan Jackson aportó 16.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article

Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.

Already subscribed?

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Or if you would prefer:

Want an ad-free experience?

View offers
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy notice and Terms of service apply.