Balean al ex primer ministro japonés Shinzo Abe

El ex primer ministro japonés Shinzo Abe se desplomó ensangrentado y presentaba falla cardiaca tras ser baleado durante un discurso de campaña en el oeste de Japón, indica la televisora pública NHK

AP Noticias
viernes 08 julio 2022 04:24
JAPÓN-SHINZO ABE
(AP)

El ex primer ministro japonés Shinzo Abe se desplomó ensangrentado y presentaba falla cardiaca tras ser baleado durante un discurso de campaña en el oeste de Japón, indicó la televisora pública NHK el viernes.

Fue trasladado rápidamente a un hospital, agregó.

Los testigos reportaron haber escuchado balazos en el aparente ataque en la ciudad de Nara. Abe se encontraba de pie pronunciando un discurso de campaña antes de los comicios del domingo para la cámara alta del Parlamento.

