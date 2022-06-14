AP Fotos: Bailarines compiten en el Teatro Bolshoi de Moscú
En una ciudad sobre la que pesan las tensiones mundiales, los talentos emergentes del ballet se elevaron con gracia en el Concurso Internacional de Ballet de Moscú.
El evento, que concluyó el sábado en el Teatro Bolshoi de la capital rusa, se celebra cada cuatro años. Aunque es difícil llegar a Rusia debido a las sanciones internacionales y a la cancelación de vuelos tras su invasión de Ucrania, la competencia reunió a bailarines de Asia, Sudamérica y Europa Occidental y del Este.
En la categoría femenina serio, para bailarinas de no más de 27 años, no se proclamó ganadora, pero Malika Yelchibaeva, de Kazajistán, y Anastasia Smirnovam de Rusia, empataron por la segunda posición. La surcoreana Kim Yujin quedó tercera.
Los solistas rusos acapararon el protagonismo en la categoría masculina con Dmitry Smilevsky, Dmitry Vyskubenko y Maxim Izmestyev.
