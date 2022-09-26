Jump to content

La NASA se prepara para estrellar una nave espacial contra un asteroide en una misión para “salvar la Tierra”

“Lo describimos como chocar un carrito de golf con la Gran Pirámide”

Sophie Thompson
martes 27 septiembre 2022 00:31
La NASA se apresta a estrellar una nave espacial contra un asteroide inofensivo, para medir cómo podría impedir que uno se dirija a la Tierra.

La misión, valorada en US$330 millones, se llevará a cabo a 11 millones de kilómetros (7 millones de millas) de la Tierra el 26 de septiembre a las 7:14 pm (hora del este).

“Lo describimos como chocar un carrito de golf con la Gran Pirámide”, explica Nancy Chabot, científica planetaria del Laboratorio de Física Aplicada de la Universidad Johns Hopkins, en Laurel (Maryland).

