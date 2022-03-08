Tropas rusas avanzan peligrosamente en el sur de Ucrania
Ya se cumplen 13 días desde que dio inicio la guerra en Ucrania ,y el continente ruso continua avanzando en el sur del país donde el ejercito local mantiene sus fuertes en alerta máxima. Según reportes oficiales la fuerza aérea rusa ha bombardeado suburbios de Kyiv, y la amenaza ante una posible toma de la capital es creciente. El Servicio Estatal de Emergencias de Ucrania aseguro que 21 personas murieron recientemente en un ataque perpetrado contra edificios residenciales en en Sumy, al noreste del país.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.