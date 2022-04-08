Masters: captan a Tiger Woods diciendo “vete a la m****a” en micrófono abierto

Oliver Browning
viernes 08 abril 2022 21:38

Captan a Tiger Woods diciendo “vete a la m****a” en micrófono abierto durante el Masters

Read in English

Tiger Woods fue captado diciendo “vete a la m****a” en micrófono abierto cuando uno de sus tiros de aproximación salió del green en el Masters.

En su regreso al campo de golf 14 meses después de sufrir graves lesiones en las piernas en un accidente automovilístico, el icónico deportista emocionó a los espectadores en la primera ronda del torneo.

Pero no todo fue fácil para Woods, quien no quedó impresionado con su esfuerzo en el hoyo nueve.

A pesar del tiro, todavía logró salvar el par.

Haz clic aquí para suscribirte a nuestros boletines.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in