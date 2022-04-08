Masters: captan a Tiger Woods diciendo “vete a la m****a” en micrófono abierto
Captan a Tiger Woods diciendo “vete a la m****a” en micrófono abierto durante el Masters
Tiger Woods fue captado diciendo “vete a la m****a” en micrófono abierto cuando uno de sus tiros de aproximación salió del green en el Masters.
En su regreso al campo de golf 14 meses después de sufrir graves lesiones en las piernas en un accidente automovilístico, el icónico deportista emocionó a los espectadores en la primera ronda del torneo.
Pero no todo fue fácil para Woods, quien no quedó impresionado con su esfuerzo en el hoyo nueve.
A pesar del tiro, todavía logró salvar el par.
