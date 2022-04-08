Tiger Woods en el Masters: un resumen de su regreso a los swings

Tiger Woods jugó la primera ronda del Masters el jueves 7 de abril

Via AP news wire
sábado 09 abril 2022 00:41
Tiger Woods se recupera tras una compleja cirugía
Este es un resumen de cómo Tiger Woods jugó la primera ronda del Masters el jueves:

Nº 1, 445 yardas, par 4: driver por el lado derecho del fairway. Approach al frente del green, pelota rodó justo de regreso al fairway. Chip a 10 pies. Un putt. Par. Puntuación: empate. Estado: empatado en el 8º.

