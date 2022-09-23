Jump to content

Nuevo sismo de 5.2 sacude a México en Tecomán, Colima

Hasta ahora, no se han reportado víctimas y ameritó la activación de la alerta sísmica, según reportes.

Alexandra Tirado Oropeza
viernes 23 septiembre 2022 21:58
Mexicanos reviven el miedo del pasado con el tercer terremoto del 19 de septiembre

Otro sismo de magnitud 5.2 ha sacudido a México, esta vez en el área de Tecomán, Colima. Hasta ahora, no se han reportado víctimas y no ameritó la activación de la alerta sísmica, según reportes.

El sismo es producto del terremoto que ocurrió este 19 de septiembre en el país, del cual las autoridades reportan, ya ha habido más de 1.600 réplicas.

“Hasta las 14:00 horas del 23/septiembre/2022 se han registrado 1,650 réplicas del sismo de M 7.7 ocurrido en Michoacán el 19/septiembre/2022, la más grande de M 6.9.”, tuiteó el Sismológico Nacional.

