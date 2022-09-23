Nuevo sismo de 5.2 sacude a México en Tecomán, Colima
Hasta ahora, no se han reportado víctimas y ameritó la activación de la alerta sísmica, según reportes.
Otro sismo de magnitud 5.2 ha sacudido a México, esta vez en el área de Tecomán, Colima. Hasta ahora, no se han reportado víctimas y no ameritó la activación de la alerta sísmica, según reportes.
El sismo es producto del terremoto que ocurrió este 19 de septiembre en el país, del cual las autoridades reportan, ya ha habido más de 1.600 réplicas.
“Hasta las 14:00 horas del 23/septiembre/2022 se han registrado 1,650 réplicas del sismo de M 7.7 ocurrido en Michoacán el 19/septiembre/2022, la más grande de M 6.9.”, tuiteó el Sismológico Nacional.
