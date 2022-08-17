Salvador: 50,000 capturados en la ‘guerra contra pandillas’ de Bukele
El gobierno del Salvador se vanagloria en redes sociales sobre los resultados de la llamada ‘guerra contra las pandillas’ del presidente Nayib Bukele, la cuenta de Twitter informó que ya son 50 mil los capturados bajo el criticado proceder de la administración. “Nadie puede negar la transformación que estamos realizando en El Salvador. El Régimen de Excepción ha permitido intensificar la #GuerraContraPandillas y sacar de las calles a miles de terroristas que ya no atemorizan a los salvadoreños. #Seguimos” dice el trino. La Asamblea Legislativa prorrogó por quinta vez el Régimen de Excepción que incluye estos arrestos , limitando los derechos civiles en la nación, según sus críticos.
