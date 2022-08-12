Apuñalan al escritor Salman Rushdie en un evento en Nueva York; su agente informa que está en cirugía
El autor fue trasladado en avión al hospital después de ser apuñalado en el cuello varias veces
Agreden al escritor Salman Rushdie en el escenario durante evento en Nueva York
El agente literario de Salman Rushdie dice que el autor está en cirugía después de que lo apuñalaran en el escenario de un evento literario en el oeste de Nueva York.
Andrew Wylie, de The Wylie Agency, proporcionó la actualización en un correo electrónico a varios medios de comunicación.
No hubo más detalles de su estado disponibles de inmediato.
Rushdie fue apuñalado varias veces en el cuello en la Institución Chautauqua en el oeste de Nueva York después de que un hombre irrumpiera en el escenario.
Los testigos informaron haber visto al autor de 75 años tirado en un charco de sangre mientras un policía estatal detuvo al sospechoso.
Fue atendido en el lugar por espectadores antes de ser trasladado en helicóptero a un hospital del área.
Anteriormente, la gobernadora de Nueva York, Kathy Hochul, dijo que Rushdie estaba “vivo” y recibiendo la atención que necesitaba.
The Independent solicitó comentarios de Wylie.
