Un doble arcoíris ilumina a la multitud en luto por la muerte de la reina Isabel II

Thomas Kingsley
viernes 09 septiembre 2022 02:05

Aparece un arcoíris sobre el Palacio de Buckingham en medio de la preocupación por la salud de la reina Isabel

Apareció un doble arcoíris sobre el Palacio de Buckingham hoy, 8 de septiembre, mientras cientos de personas se reunían en espera de noticias sobre la salud de la reina Isabel.

El raro fenómeno apareció en el cielo cuando las nubes se despejaron después de los aguaceros en la capital el jueves por en la tarde.

Cientos de personas comenzaron a llegar después de que el palacio anunciara que la amada monarca estaba bajo supervisión médica y siguieron llegando después de que se confirmó su muerte a las 6:30 pm.

Las imágenes capturaron el momento en que el colorido arcoíris iluminó el cielo y la fuente de agua del Palacio de Buckingham.

