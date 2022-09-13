El ataúd de la reina Isabel sale de la catedral de St Giles camino al aeropuerto de Edimburgo
El ataúd de la Reina ha salido de la Catedral de St Giles camino al aeropuerto de Edimburgo.
Las multitudes en la Royal Mile rompieron en aplausos cuando el ataúd de la Reina pasó por delante de ellos por última vez.
La Princesa Real estaba en un automóvil siguiendo la procesión mientras se dirigía al aeropuerto de Edimburgo, antes de dirigirse al Palacio de Buckingham.
Mientras el ataúd del difunto monarca pasaba por la Royal Mile y bajo la sombra del Castillo de Edimburgo, miles de dolientes permanecían en silencio, algunos de ellos aplaudiendo mientras otros inclinaban la cabeza.
