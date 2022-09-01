Lenny Henry reprocha que los fans puedan “creer en dragones”, pero no acepten a los actores negros
“Los narradores pueden hacer lo que quieran, porque son narradores”, expresó el comediante
Tráiler de ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’
Lenny Henry habló sobre el racismo dentro del género de fantasía.
El comediante británico protagonizará The Rings of Power, la serie derivada de El señor de los anillos que se estrenará a finales de esta semana. Puedes leer la reseña de The Independent de la serie aquí.
Si bien las películas originales de LOTR no presentaban personajes negros, tanto The Rings of Power como la nueva precuela de Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, se han esforzado para presentar elencos racialmente más diversos.
En una nueva entrevista con GQ, Henry dijo que se estaba haciendo un esfuerzo para que el género fuera “más inclusivo”.
Al recordar una conversación que tuvo con Steve Toussaint sobre el casting del actor en House of the Dragon, Henry dijo que “los puristas emitieron juicios” sobre la cuestión de que un actor negro protagonizaría la serie de HBO.
“Dios los bendiga”, dijo Henry. “No tienen problemas para creer en un dragón, pero sí tienen problemas para creer que una persona negra podría ser miembro de la corte. O que una persona negra podría ser un hobbit o un elfo”.
“En realidad, los narradores pueden hacer lo que quieran, porque son narradores. La reinvención de estas historias de hace 1.000 años no es parte del canon que todo el mundo conoce, es una reinvención y un nuevo argumento de la historia”.
Henry agregó: “[Los showrunners de Rings of Power] J. D. Payne y Patrick McKay solo dijeron, ‘¿Qué pasaría si?’ Las palabras más importantes en cualquier narración: ¿Qué pasaría si?”
The Rings of Power llega a Prime Video el viernes 2 de septiembre.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.