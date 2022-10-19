Putin anuncia ley marcial en regiones de Ucrania anexionadas de forma ilegal
Vladimir Putin declaró el miércoles la ley marcial en cuatro regiones de Ucrania anexadas de forma ilegal.
El presidente ruso no explicó de inmediato las medidas que se tomarían debido al decreto, pero la legislación indica que puede implicar restricciones a los viajes y reuniones públicas, una censura más estricta y una autoridad más amplia para las agencias de aplicación de la ley.
“La ley marcial estaba vigente antes de que se unieran a Rusia”, dijo Putin sobre las regiones.
“Ahora necesitamos formalizar este régimen ya dentro del marco de la legislación rusa”.
