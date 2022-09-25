Jump to content

Post Malone pospone concierto en Boston debido a un “dolor punzante”

Post Malone regresó al hospital el sábado después de sufrir lo que describió en las redes sociales como dificultad para respirar y dolor punzante

Via AP news wire
domingo 25 septiembre 2022 21:45
Read in English

Post Malone regresó al hospital el sábado después de sufrir lo que describió en las redes sociales como dificultad para respirar y dolor punzante. En consecuencia, se vio obligado a posponer un concierto en Boston.

En el lapso de una semana aproximadamente, esta fue la segunda vez que Malone visitó un hospital. La primera fue el fin de semana pasado, cuando recibió tratamiento en las costillas luego de que se cayera en el escenario en el Enterprise Center en St. Louis.

“Cuando estoy de gira, por lo general me despierto alrededor de las 4 de la tarde y hoy al despertar escuché un crujido en el lado derecho de mi cuerpo”, escribió en Twitter el sábado. “Me sentí tan bien anoche, pero hoy me sentí muy diferente a como estaba antes. Me cuesta mucho respirar y siento un dolor punzante cada vez que respiro o me muevo”.

Continuó con la promesa de reprogramar el concierto.

“Los quiero mucho a todos. Me siento terrible, pero les prometo que te los compensaré. Quiero mucho a Boston, los veré pronto”, escribió el cantante, cuyo verdadero nombre es Austin Richard Post.

La sede, TD Garden, explicó en un tuit que el concierto se “pospuso debido a circunstancias imprevistas” y que aceptarían los boletos del concierto del sábado en la fecha reprogramada.

Malone tiene previsto presentarse en Cleveland el martes.

