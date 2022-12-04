Nueve muertos por inundaciones en Sudáfrica

Por lo menos nueve personas murieron y ocho están desaparecidas en Sudáfrica tras ser arrastradas por las aguas crecidas de un río

Mogomotsi Magome
domingo 04 diciembre 2022 15:59
(AP)

Por lo menos nueve personas murieron y ocho están desaparecidas en Sudáfrica tras ser arrastradas por las aguas crecidas de un río, informaron el domingo cuerpos de rescate.

Dos cadáveres fueron recuperados el sábado y otros siete fueron hallados el domingo al reanudarse la misión de rescate.

Las víctimas eran parte de un grupo que realizaba una ceremonia religiosa en el río Jukskei en Johannesburgo el sábado, indicaron las autoridades.

Las unidades de rescate estaban interrogando a los sobrevivientes para determinar exactamente cuánta gente está desaparecida.

Robert Mulaudzi, vocero de la unidad de rescates de Johannesburgo, expresó el domingo que las autoridades varias veces han advertido a la población sobre los peligros de hacer ceremonias en el río.

“Hemos recibido mucha lluvia en la ciudad de Johannesburgo estos últimos tres meses y la mayoría de los ríos están llenos. Nuestros habitantes, especialmente los que suelen practicar este tipo de rituales, estarán tentados a ir a estos ríos”, declaró Mulaudzi en conferencia de prensa.

“Nuestro mensaje para ellos es tener suma cautela cuando realicen este tipo de rituales”, añadió.

Muchas congregaciones realizan rituales como bautismos y purificaciones en el río Jukskei, adyacente a barrios como Alexandra en el este de Johannesburgo.

