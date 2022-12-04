Nueve muertos por inundaciones en Sudáfrica
Por lo menos nueve personas murieron y ocho están desaparecidas en Sudáfrica tras ser arrastradas por las aguas crecidas de un río
Por lo menos nueve personas murieron y ocho están desaparecidas en Sudáfrica tras ser arrastradas por las aguas crecidas de un río, informaron el domingo cuerpos de rescate.
Dos cadáveres fueron recuperados el sábado y otros siete fueron hallados el domingo al reanudarse la misión de rescate.
Las víctimas eran parte de un grupo que realizaba una ceremonia religiosa en el río Jukskei en Johannesburgo el sábado, indicaron las autoridades.
Las unidades de rescate estaban interrogando a los sobrevivientes para determinar exactamente cuánta gente está desaparecida.
Robert Mulaudzi, vocero de la unidad de rescates de Johannesburgo, expresó el domingo que las autoridades varias veces han advertido a la población sobre los peligros de hacer ceremonias en el río.
“Hemos recibido mucha lluvia en la ciudad de Johannesburgo estos últimos tres meses y la mayoría de los ríos están llenos. Nuestros habitantes, especialmente los que suelen practicar este tipo de rituales, estarán tentados a ir a estos ríos”, declaró Mulaudzi en conferencia de prensa.
“Nuestro mensaje para ellos es tener suma cautela cuando realicen este tipo de rituales”, añadió.
Muchas congregaciones realizan rituales como bautismos y purificaciones en el río Jukskei, adyacente a barrios como Alexandra en el este de Johannesburgo.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.