Premios Emmy 2022: te traemos la lista completa de los nominados
Estos son los mejores programas de televisión del último año, según los votantes
Tráiler de ‘Squid Game’ de Netflix
Acaban de anunciar las nominaciones a los premios Emmy 2022.
Los Emmy de este año, que premian a lo mejor de la televisión, se llevarán a cabo en septiembre, y la carrera está muy abierta teniendo en cuenta que los típicos nominados, incluidos The Crown y The Handmaid’s Tale, no son elegibles.
El motivo de esto se debe a un nuevo periodo de elegibilidad, lo que significa que los programas tenían que transmitir sus temporadas más recientes entre el 1 de junio de 2021 y el 31 de mayo de 2022.
Los programas de televisión que compiten por premios este año incluyen Better Call Saul, Succession y Squid Game en las categorías de drama, y Abbott Elementary, Hacks y Ted Lasso en las categorías de comedia.
Abajo encontrarás la lista completa de nominaciones a los Emmy 2022.
Mejor serie de drama:
Better Call Saul
Severance
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowjackets
Mejor serie de comedia:
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Mejor miniserie o película para la televisión:
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Actriz principal en una serie dramática:
Jodie Comer –Killing Eve
Laura Linney – Ozark
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Zendaya – Euphoria
Actor principal en una serie dramática:
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Actriz principal en una serie de comedia:
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jean Smart – Hacks
Actor principal en una serie de comedia:
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Actriz principal en una miniserie o película para la televisión:
Toni Collette – The Staircase
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson – Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Amanda Seyfried –The Dropout
Actor principal en una miniserie o película para la televisión:
Colin Firth – The Staircase
Andrew Garfield – Under Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage
Himesh Patel – Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Actriz de reparto en una serie de drama:
Patricia Arquette – Severance
Julia Garner – Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession
Sarah Snook – Succession
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Actor de reparto en una serie de drama:
Nicholas Braun – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Park Hae-soo – Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
John Turturro – Severance
Christopher Walken – Severance
Actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia:
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham –Ted Lasso
Actor de reparto en una serie de comedia:
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed– Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Bowen Yang –Saturday Night Live
Actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película para la televisión:
Connie Britton – The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario – The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever– Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell –The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney – The White Lotus
Mare Winningham – Dopesick
Actor de reparto en una miniserie o película para la televisión:
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus
Jake Lacy – The White Lotus
Will Poulter – Dopesick
Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard – Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg – Dopesick
Actriz invitada en una serie de drama:
Hope Davis – Succession
Marcia Gay Harden –The Morning Show
Martha Kelly – Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan – Succession
Harriet Walter– Succession
Lee You-mi – Squid Game
Actor invitado en una serie de drama:
Adrien Brody – Succession
James Cromwell – Succession
Colman Domingo – Euphoria
Arian Moayed– Succession
Tom Pelphrey – Ozark
Alexander Skarsgård – Succession
Actriz invitada en una serie de comedia:
Jane Adams – Hacks
Harriet Sansom Harris – Hacks
Jane Lynch – Only Murders in the Building
Laurie Metcalf – Hacks
Kaitlin Olson – Hacks
Harriet Walter –Ted Lasso
Actor invitado en una serie de comedia:
Jerrod Carmichael – Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader– Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance – Ted Lasso
Nathan Lane – Only Murders in the Building
Christopher McDonald – Hacks
Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso
Mejor programa de competencia:
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Mejor serie de variedades:
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
