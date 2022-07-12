Jump to content

Premios Emmy 2022: te traemos la lista completa de los nominados

Estos son los mejores programas de televisión del último año, según los votantes

Jacob Stolworthy
martes 12 julio 2022 19:57

Tráiler de ‘Squid Game’ de Netflix

Acaban de anunciar las nominaciones a los premios Emmy 2022.

Los Emmy de este año, que premian a lo mejor de la televisión, se llevarán a cabo en septiembre, y la carrera está muy abierta teniendo en cuenta que los típicos nominados, incluidos The Crown y The Handmaid’s Tale, no son elegibles.

El motivo de esto se debe a un nuevo periodo de elegibilidad, lo que significa que los programas tenían que transmitir sus temporadas más recientes entre el 1 de junio de 2021 y el 31 de mayo de 2022.

Los programas de televisión que compiten por premios este año incluyen Better Call Saul, Succession y Squid Game en las categorías de drama, y Abbott Elementary, Hacks y Ted Lasso en las categorías de comedia.

Abajo encontrarás la lista completa de nominaciones a los Emmy 2022.

Mejor serie de drama:

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Melanie Lynskey interpreta a Shauna en ‘Yellowjackets’

(Showtime)

Mejor serie de comedia:

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor miniserie o película para la televisión:

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Un terrible dúo: Sydney Sweeney y Brittany O’Grady como Olivia y Paula en ‘The White Lotus’

(Sky)

Actriz principal en una serie dramática:

Jodie Comer –Killing Eve

Laura Linney – Ozark

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Zendaya – Euphoria

Actor principal en una serie dramática:

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Adam Scott en ‘Severence’

(Apple TV+)

Actriz principal en una serie de comedia:

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley CuocoThe Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jean Smart – Hacks

Actor principal en una serie de comedia:

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Donald Glover en ‘Atlanta’

(Copyright 2018, FX Networks. Todos los derechos reservados)

Actriz principal en una miniserie o película para la televisión:

Toni Collette – The Staircase

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson – Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Amanda Seyfried –The Dropout

Actor principal en una miniserie o película para la televisión:

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage

Himesh Patel – Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Himesh Patel está nominado a los Emmy por ‘Station Eleven’

(Starzplay / HBO Max)

Actriz de reparto en una serie de drama:

Patricia Arquette – Severance

Julia Garner – Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Sarah Snook – Succession

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Actor de reparto en una serie de drama:

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Park Hae-soo – Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

John Turturro – Severance

Christopher Walken – Severance

Nicholas Braun y Matthew Macfadyen en ‘Succession’

(HBO/Macall B Polay)

Actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia:

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham –Ted Lasso

Actor de reparto en una serie de comedia:

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed– Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Bowen Yang –Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein interpreta a Roy Kent en ‘Ted Lasso’

(Apple TV+)

Actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película para la televisión:

Connie Britton – The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever– Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell –The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney – The White Lotus

Mare Winningham – Dopesick

Actor de reparto en una miniserie o película para la televisión:

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus

Jake Lacy – The White Lotus

Will PoulterDopesick

Seth RogenPam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard – Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg – Dopesick

Will Poulter en ‘Dopesick’

(HULU)

Actriz invitada en una serie de drama:

Hope Davis – Succession

Marcia Gay Harden –The Morning Show

Martha Kelly – Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan – Succession

Harriet Walter– Succession

Lee You-mi – Squid Game

Actor invitado en una serie de drama:

Adrien Brody – Succession

James Cromwell – Succession

Colman Domingo – Euphoria

Arian Moayed– Succession

Tom Pelphrey – Ozark

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

Actriz invitada en una serie de comedia:

Jane Adams – Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris – Hacks

Jane Lynch – Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalf – Hacks

Kaitlin Olson – Hacks

Harriet Walter –Ted Lasso

Jean Smart y Hannah Einbinder en ‘Hacks’

(Amazon)

Actor invitado en una serie de comedia:

Jerrod Carmichael – Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader– Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance – Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane – Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald – Hacks

Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso

Mejor programa de competencia:

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Mejor serie de variedades:

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

