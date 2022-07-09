Manifestantes en Sri Lanka allanan residencia del presidente
Manifestantes que reclamaban la renuncia del presidente de Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, se abren paso hasta su residencia oficial
Manifestantes que reclamaban la renuncia del presidente de Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, se abrieron paso el sábado hasta su residencia oficial, según una televisora local. Miles de personas tomaron las calles en la capital en protesta por la peor crisis económica del país en la memoria reciente.
No estaba claro si Rajapaksa se encontraba en su residencia de Colombo, pero imágenes grabadas por celulares y difundidas en internet mostraban una multitud en la casa fortificada y en los terrenos exteriores.
La policía había lanzado gas lacrimógeno a los inconformes que rodeaban la residencia oficial cuando avanzaban hacia la principal. Finalmente los manifestantes derribaron las barricadas y entraron en la casa.
Los manifestantes culpan a Rajapaksa de las dificultades económicas y llevan tres meses acampados en la entrada de su oficina.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article
Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.