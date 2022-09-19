El funeral de la reina Isabel II es “el acontecimiento más importante que verá el mundo”, dice Lindsay Hoyle
“No debemos permitir que nada ensombrezca este acontecimiento”
Lindsay Hoyle calificó el funeral de la reina Isabel II como “el acontecimiento más importante que el mundo verá jamás”.
El presidente de la Cámara de los Comunes hizo estos comentarios el domingo por la mañana cuando le preguntaron por los aspectos políticos y diplomáticos de la ceremonia.
“No debemos permitir que nada ensombrezca el acontecimiento más importante que el mundo verá jamás, que es el funeral de Su Majestad y el fallecimiento de Su Majestad”, afirmó Sir Lindsay.
También negó haberse “prestado” a permitir que representantes del gobierno chino asistieran al velatorio de la reina.
