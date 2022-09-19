Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

El funeral de la reina Isabel II es “el acontecimiento más importante que verá el mundo”, dice Lindsay Hoyle

“No debemos permitir que nada ensombrezca este acontecimiento”

Oliver Browning
lunes 19 septiembre 2022 20:37
Sir Lindsay Hoyle says Queen’s funeral is ‘most important event the world will ever see’
Read in English

Lindsay Hoyle calificó el funeral de la reina Isabel II como “el acontecimiento más importante que el mundo verá jamás”.

El presidente de la Cámara de los Comunes hizo estos comentarios el domingo por la mañana cuando le preguntaron por los aspectos políticos y diplomáticos de la ceremonia.

“No debemos permitir que nada ensombrezca el acontecimiento más importante que el mundo verá jamás, que es el funeral de Su Majestad y el fallecimiento de Su Majestad”, afirmó Sir Lindsay.

También negó haberse “prestado” a permitir que representantes del gobierno chino asistieran al velatorio de la reina.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in