El primer médico en el lugar del accidente mortal de Diana “no la reconoció”
El primer médico que acudió al lugar del accidente de auto en el que murió Diana, la Princesa de Gales, declaró que “no la reconoció” mientras trataba de atenderla.
El médico francés Frederic Mailliez sigue marcado por lo ocurrido en el túnel de Alma, en París, el 31 de agosto de 1997, y por haber sido una de las últimas personas en ver a Diana con vida.
“No me di cuenta de que la joven era la princesa Diana, una de las mujeres más famosas del mundo”, señaló Mailliez.
