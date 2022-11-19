Ministros europeos quieren mantener meta climática de París

Funcionarios europeos insisten en mantener la meta de 1,5 grados celsius (2,7 Fahrenheit) del acuerdo de París de 2015

sábado 19 noviembre 2022 17:25
Funcionarios europeos insistieron el sábado que un acuerdo en las conversaciones climáticas de la ONU debe incluir un compromiso para mantener vigente la meta de 1,5 grados celsius (2,7 Fahrenheit) del acuerdo de París de 2015.

“Debemos conseguir un acuerdo en los 1,5 grados. Necesitamos una redacción contundente para la mitigación y sobre eso es que vamos a presionar”, dijo el ministro de Medio Ambiente de Irlanda Eamon Ryan, quien también es el principal negociador europeo en pérdidas y daños. Mitigación es la palabra usada para la reducción de emisiones en las conversaciones climáticas.

La enviada climática alemana, Jennifer Morgan, también pidió mantener los “1,5 grados a la vista” para poder “mantener bajo control las pérdidas y daños”.

Romina Pourmokhtari, la ministra climática de Suecia, agregó que los “datos dicen que tenemos prisa y eso debe representarse en las conversaciones que tenemos”.

